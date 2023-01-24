WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board conducted a low-key business meeting on Monday night, with approval of the school system's academic calendars for the next two years being the highlight of a very light agenda.
The board voted unanimously to approve the calendars, with the 2023-24 school year for students starting on Aug. 10 and ending on May 30, and the 2024-25 school year beginning on Aug. 12 and ending on May 29. Both calendars include 180 instructional days for students and 200 work days for teachers.
Students will get a full two weeks off for winter breaks both years, and spring breaks will be five days long in 2023-24 and four days long in 2024-25.
A calendar committee that met in November and December also considered closing schools on Indigenous Peoples' Day and Veterans Day, Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said earlier this month, but recommended keeping schools open on those holidays because the extra time off would result in an earlier start to the school years.
The School Board also took time on Monday to recognize recent accomplishments of Winchester's students and teachers.
Members of Handley High School's boys' cross-country team were honored for finishing the season first in the Northwestern District and in Region 4C, and for finishing second in the Class 4 State VHSL Championships.
"It is no small task to be a state runner-up," Handley Principal Susan Braithwaite said before presenting certificates to the team members. "I want to commend them for their hard work and dedication this season."
Members of the Handley boys' cross-country team are Afnan Akhand, Carter Bessette, Edward Browning, Sean Campbell, Gabe Cooper, Skip Dickson, Ty Dickson, Matthew Doran, Pierce Francis, James Mabe, William Pardue, Richard Pifer, Elliott Redcay, Finn Slaughter, Garrett Stickley, Will Thomas, Max Ware and Gavin Way. The squad is coached by Mark Stickley, Tori Whitty and Chuck Bowles.
"This is a big deal," School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh said. "These guys work hard."
Also honored on Monday were the Winchester Public Schools' teachers of the year for each of the system's seven schools:
- Andrew Divico, Frederick Douglass Elementary School
- Nicole Hobson, Quarles Elementary School
- Hannah Obitts, John Kerr Elementary School
- Troy Phillips, Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School
- Morganne Mease, Daniel Morgan Intermediate School
- Angel Wood, Daniel Morgan Middle School
- Jeffrey Keller, Handley High School
Additionally, Keller was honored for being selected last month as teacher of the year for the entire school system. That distinction earned him Winchester's nomination for the Virginia Department of Education's 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced this autumn.
"It really is quite inspiring to know that we have these folks working within our buildings every day and to have such caring professionals on our staff," Doug Joyner, director of human resources for Winchester Public Schools, said about the city's teachers of the year.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland. Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales was absent.
