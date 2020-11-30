WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools now has a division-wide policy to hold the school system accountable in providing equitable outcomes for all students.
The School Board approved an equity policy during its regular business meeting on Nov. 23. The five board members present voted in favor of the policy. Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, who was absent, has voiced support for the policy in the past.
The policy explains that “equity is not the same as equality.” It defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.”
It defines “educational equity” as the inability to predict the outcome of a student’s success based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital or parental status, socio-economic status or languages spoken at home.
WPS Equity and Community Engagement Coordinator Carl Rush estimates he’s talked to at least 300 people about the equity policy during community listening sessions and one-on-one conversations over the past month. He said he’s received mostly positive feedback.
Equity has become a common term among many school divisions in Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Education has an Office of Equity and Community Engagement.
Winchester Public Schools is the first division in the community to establish a division-wide equity policy.
“We’re a small division, but we’re helping to lead the way throughout the state of Virginia, and I’m super proud of that,” Rush said. “But this is a long time coming.”
Rush added that he remembers starting discussions about creating an equity policy for WPS about seven years ago.
The policy aims to ensure the division is held accountable in providing equitable outcomes for all students by applying consistent data measurements and reports on outcomes to the School Board. An Equity Advisory Committee established annually by the superintendent will meet quarterly to review progress.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum previously said the division would survey community members about joining the committee.
Shortly after the policy’s approval, those in attendance at the meeting clapped in celebration of the milestone.
The Nov. 23 meeting was held at John Kerr Elementary School with limited in-person capacity and a livestream on YouTube. Attending the meeting included WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Marie Imoh. Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales was absent.
