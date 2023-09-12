The Winchester School Board took on a short agenda Monday evening, the sole action item being the approval of budget amendments for the 2023 Fiscal Year, which ended on June 30.
According to the memo presented by Laura Massie, director of finance for Winchester Public Schools (WPS), these amendments would change the total amount of funds put toward federal grants, fundraising, capital improvements and school operating.
Amendments are changes to the allocation of funds that fall within the overall budget set at the beginning of the fiscal year. Massie explained it as each budget category having a bucket of money. If one bucket needs more funds, that money is drawn from another bucket that may wind up needing less. The school’s overall budget does not increase or decrease. Massie said changes within the budget are always brought before the board for approval in the interest of transparency.
Final budget amendments also need approval before moving into the new Fiscal Year 2024, which began in July. The board unanimously approved all FY23 budget amendments presented Monday night.
In other business, Assistant Superintendent April Bruce presented policies for the board to review. These included student search and seizure, interrogation and arrest of students, social activities, student government, non-enrolled student participation, public complaints, relations with parent organizations, employee and student directories and home instruction.
Bruce also presented 15 minor policy revisions, including edits like language changes or cross reference updates, which the board will vote on at a future meeting.
Virginia requires WPS to review and/or alter its policies at least every five years. WPS’s Strategic Plan, Empower 2025, requires this to be done every four years. Bruce said the division is on track to complete its policy reviews and revisions by the end of next month.
Massie presented WPS’s activity audit, a report completed by a third-party team of accountants which investigates the division’s yearly school activity expenditures. Six out of seven schools received a perfect audit. John Kerr Elementary School had one minor finding regarding an instance of the school failing to utilize its tax-exempt status, which Massie said her team disputed.
The board also heard a presentation from WPS Director of Human Resources Doug Joyner regarding a third-year renewal of the division’s Public Impact contract.
Public Impact is an organization which supports the implementation of WPS’s Redesigning Educator Pathways and Connecting HR Systems, or REACH, grant, which is a Teacher and School Leader Incentive grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The memo Joyner presented states that Public Impact is the only source that provides the type of support needed to implement such a program. The contract would cost $153,344. The board will vote on its renewal at a future meeting.
