WINCHESTER — Prekindergarten through first-grade students in Winchester Public Schools will be able to attend in-person classes four days a week instead of two starting Nov. 16.
The city School Board unanimously approved the change Monday night.
“I do believe this is the right decision,” Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said about expanding in-person learning for the youngest students in the division’s four elementary schools.
The expansion will enable the children to attend classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Students in other grades will remain limited to two days of in-person classes per week. An online-only option for classes also is available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board member Karen Holman said she wrestled with the decision, particularly since the Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidance on “close contact” exposure to the coronavirus. Previously, “close contact” was defined as any person who was within 6 feet of someone with a confirmed case for 15 consecutive minutes. Now, “close contact” is defined as any person within 6 feet of a confirmed case for 15 cumulative minutes within a 24-hour period.
The new guidelines could lead to more students and staff needing to quarantine, she noted. And impacts on staffing could result in schools needing to close temporarily for operational reasons.
And with more students in school, there’s a greater risk of exposure.
But Holman said the risk can’t be completely eliminated.
“Our kids need to be back into the classroom, particularly our most vulnerable students,” she said.
The board’s decision comes after the division temporarily halted classes recently at two schools — Frederick Douglass Elementary School and Daniel Morgan Intermediate School. The closures were tied to the number of staff quarantined and an “overabundance” of caution. FDES resumed classes Monday and DMIS resumes classes Thursday.
“We’ll close schools if we have to,” Van Heukelum said.
The latest statistics on COVID-19 in the division, as of Monday, indicated there were a total of 150 students and 37 staff members quarantining over coronavirus exposure. There also are five students and three staff members who have tested positive.
Attending Monday night’s meeting held in-person and streamed on YouTube from John Kerr Elementary School were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Mike Birchenough and Marie Imoh. School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales attended the meeting via telephone.
