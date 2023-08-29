WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board took on a spirited agenda Monday evening including approval of finishing touches on the renovated Douglas School and a recap of an educators’ trip to Iceland.
The board unanimously approved naming rooms at the Douglas School, which now serves as Winchester Public Schools’ Central Administrative Office, for significant Black figures in its history. From 1927 to 1966, the school at 598 N. Kent St. educated Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties.
Earlier this year, central office staff moved into the historic building following a $10.3 million renovation.
An exhibit that tells the Douglas School’s history will occupy one of the hallways. That project is in its final stages.
“This was a long time coming, well before my start here eight years ago. ...I remember when we had the ceremony, the groundbreaking out front, right, and we started to see the shovels in the ground, so it’s one of the things we should be really proud of,” said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
The Renovation Committee, which consists of Douglas School alumni and WPS administration, worked together to decide on the room names.
The museum will be named for Judy Humbert, a 1965 Douglas School alum, and June Gaskins-Davis, a 1951 alum. The two co-authored “History of Douglas School Winchester, Virginia: A Tribute to Endurance, Belief, Perseverance and Success,” which documents the school’s past.
“We would not be able to create the museum without their book,” said WPS Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell-Lien, who presented the proposed room names to the board.
Conference room 117 will be named for Powell Gibson, who served as principal of the Douglas School from 1915 to 1940.
Conference room 122 will honor Effie McKinney Davis, who came to the Douglas School in 1943 and taught science, coached cheerleading, led the school’s dance teams and served as senior class advisor.
Kitchen room 123 will remember Lovelena Lomax Marcus, who is believed to be the longest tenured teacher at Douglas. She taught English and was the school’s sole home economics teacher from 1927 to 1966.
Conference room 124’s namesake will be Edwin Barksdale, who taught biology and physical education. Barksdale also coached a number of youth sports teams and served as assistant principal.
Library room 103 will honor dentist Taylor Finley, who graduated from the Douglas School and later returned as a teacher. He opened the Finley Recreation Center and is one of the original members of the Douglas Alumni Association.
Conference room 104 will bear Catherine Ford’s name, a 1927 Douglas School graduate who operated the school’s cafeteria and supervised a number of programs such as the Douglas Summer Program for Black Youth, the Monday night program at the War Memorial Building and the Friday night program at the National Guard Armory.
Conference room 108 will be named for Tuscan Jasper, a Douglas School music teacher and glee club director.
Conference room 111 will take Kirk Gaskins’s name, a 1918 Douglas School graduate who came back to teach juniors and seniors and eventually became the school’s principal.
“I would just like to say I’m so happy and so proud,” said board member Carmen Crawford, a former Douglas student who served on the Renovation Committee.
“Some of those faces, I recognize,” said board member Melissa Harris. “They watched me grow up.”
Both Crawford and Harris are lifelong Winchester residents.
The board also approved the Douglas School’s application for a state historical marker though the Virginia Department of Historical Resources. There are a handful of these signs throughout Winchester which identify historic sites and provide a short blurb on their significance. The Douglas School’s Alumni Association received a private donation to cover the $3,400 application fee. The Winchester Black History Task Force, which has successfully obtained state historical markers for multiple other local spots, has been asked to complete and submit the application. The timeline from application to installation can take up to a year.
In other business, board members heard a presentation from a group of teachers from Garland R. Quarles and John Kerr elementary schools who, through funds from the METRICS computer science grant and the Handley Trust, participated in the Science of Iceland trip this June. The trip cost about $8,000 per person, and 10 WPS teachers attended.
Participants shared different STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) activities inspired by the trip that they plan on doing, or have already done, with their students this school year.
In one fourth-grade classroom, students were able to apply what they learned about fractions to bake a loaf of Icelandic rye bread. Their teacher brought samples to the meeting for the board members to try. The activity was based on an experience the teachers had in Iceland where they saw bread baked underground using the earth’s geothermal energy.
“I know this is a vision that the Handley Trust has. ... ‘What are some experiences we can give to teachers that they’re not gonna get in another school division?’” said Van Heukelum.
Dennis McLoughlin, who serves on Handley’s Board of Trustees, agreed, saying, “It’s a lot of money, but it’s the best money we’re probably going to spend this year.”
WPS plans on participating in two more science-based expeditions in the future, one to the Bahamas and one to Alaska.
Also at the meeting, WPS Director of Operations Ed Smith provided a construction update.
Smith shared that phase one of the Frederick Douglass Elementary School renovation project is slated to wrap up over winter break. He also briefed the board on an emergency boiler purchase for the Daniel Morgan campus. Two of the campus’s three boilers were deemed unusable, and Smith explained that if the final boiler broke down without a backup in place, the school would not be able to use its cafeteria.
WPS policy typically requires three quotes from vendors for purchases over $5,000. However, in order to get the boiler on campus as quickly as possibly, that policy was bypassed, and the operations department received approval from Van Heukelum to purchase a new boiler for $10,505. Smith said the other option was renting a boiler, which would have been more expensive than buying a new one.
