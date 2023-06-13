WINCHESTER — The city School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve a series of employee salary increases in the wake of City Council's decision last month to fully fund the school system's budgetary request for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.
The new school budget was already set to include a 5% pay raise for all Winchester Public Schools employees, with teachers getting an additional 2% salary hike on top of the 5% increase. On Monday, the School Board also adjusted its base starting salary for teachers, school counselors, library media specialists, social workers and instructional coaches.
Starting July 1, those designated instructional employees will sign on earning $51,000 a year assuming they already have a bachelor's degree. The first year's pay will be higher for those with additional credentials: $55,230 for employees with a master's degree, $59,460 for those with a doctorate degree and $53,115 for workers who have obtained national board certification.
After one year, salaries increase to $51,681 for those with a bachelor's degree, $55,911 for a master's degree, $60,141 for a doctorate and $53,796 for national certification.
According to the updated salary scale for Winchester Public Schools, the highest possible pay for one of the designated instructional employees will now be $84,347 per year for those who hold a doctorate and have worked for the system for 30 years or more. Thirty-year employees with just a bachelor's degree will be paid $75,887 per year.
Support staff are also getting a pay hike. Beginning July 1, all employees designated as non-certified or miscellaneous — teacher assistants, student monitors, summer maintenance and custodial crew members, student interns, Council for Opportunity in Education students, bus driver trainees and crossing guards — will earn $15 per hour. In some cases, the pay adjustment amounts to as much as a $2.76 per hour raise.
The Winchester Public Schools budget for FY24 is expected to be $70.5 million once the School Board formally adopts the spending plan on June 26, five days before the new fiscal year begins. That includes $35.2 million appropriated by City Council on May 23 as part of Winchester's overall FY24 operating budget of $113.5 million.
The local funding amount, which is $3.2 million higher than what was allocated to the schools for the current fiscal year, is the most ever appropriated by council to the School Board.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board work session at the school system's Central Administrative Office in the former Douglas School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford and Stuart Eiland. Elyus Wallace and Melissa Harris were absent.
