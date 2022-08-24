WINCHESTER — Some city students will soon be riding to school in a new set of wheels.
The Winchester School Board on Monday night unanimously approved the $549,932 purchase of four replacement buses from Kingmor Supply Inc.
The division’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan calls to replace 15 buses over the next five years. However, the CIP is only executed when funding is available from carryover fund accumulation.
Director of Operations Ed Smith told the board that the school division has enough carryover funds from the 2022 fiscal year to purchase four additional replacement buses. Older buses will either be used as substitutes or sold.
Also at the meeting, the board held a public hearing on potentially appointing former School Board member Vince Di Benedetto III as an interim at-large member on the board. The interim position is being sought to fill in the vacancy left by Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned on July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
No one spoke during the public hearing. The board intends to select an interim School Board member during its Aug. 30 meeting. The interim will remain on the School Board until the Dec. 31 expiration of Holman’s term.
Several School Board members commented at the meeting that the first two weeks of the new school year have gone smoothly, and Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said they were off to “a good start.”
“I just want to say thank you to all the staff for getting us off to a great start to the 2022 school year, parents as well for supporting their children as they get ready for school,” he said. “As a parent myself, my kids are rocking and rolling and it’s been great to get back into action and get into a scheduled routine. Couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”
