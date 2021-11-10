WINCHESTER — A coronavirus vaccinate-or-test policy for student-athletes has been approved by the Winchester School Board.
Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Vice Chair Karen M. Anderson Holman and Erica Truban voted yes. Elyus Wallace voted no. Board President Marie Imoh was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Through Monday, COVID-19 had killed 5 million people including nearly 757,000 Americans. That includes 564 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
COVID infections and deaths spiked nationally in July due to the Delta variant, but as more people become vaccinated — about 194 million Americans, including nearly 64% of Virginians, are fully vaccinated — cases and deaths have dropped. In Virginia, hospitalizations dropped 13% last week, according to a Washington Post analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources statistics.
Wallace cited the decline and concerns that unvaccinated student-athletes will be teased by fellow students for not getting vaccinated. He said there will be tension if unvaccinated student-athletes test positive and put their teams at risk of playing shorthanded or forfeiting a game.
“I don’t see how we’re not making it a them-versus-us,” Wallace said. “It’s going to happen. I’ve coached in this school system long enough. I know how these kids are. They already know who’s vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”
Crawford countered that protecting all staff and students trumped any concerns about hurt feelings. She noted some students have pre-existing conditions that put them at risk of getting seriously ill if infected by an unvaccinated student or staffer.
“We cannot let that happen. We have to protect everybody,” she said, adding that the Delta variant has led to more children getting sick. “I know someone personally who died because their grandchild got the virus. That’s something the grandchild has to live with.”
Weekly testing will be free and will be done at school sites through the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance program, which is overseen by the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health. It’s paid for through a $257 million federal taxpayer grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Test results should be available within 24 to 36 hours.
The student-athlete policy, which is slated to begin next month, would affect roughly 200 Handley High School students and 70 Daniel Morgan Middle School students, according to V. Douglas Joyner, the school division’s human resources director. About 47% of children ages 12-17 in Winchester are vaccinated, according to health district statistics.
Last month, the board approved a vax-or-test policy for staff, which is expected to begin in January. About 62% of Winchester Public Schools staff are vaccinated, including 78% of teachers.
Approval Monday night came after a few parents in emails and in-person comments condemned the decision during the public speaking portion of the meeting.
One cited higher rates of myocarditis, a heart condition, in vaccinated boys compared to unvaccinated boys. But experts note cases are rare and the condition is mild and temporary.
One parent wrote that the chances of children dying are “zero percent.” While the actual percentage is tiny, 700 of the nation’s 73 million children have died from the virus, according to the CDC. And as many as three children per 100,000 per week were being hospitalized in the week ending Sept. 5 due to the Delta variant.
While the policy doesn’t mandate getting vaccinated, a few speakers said it’s coercive. Jonathan Ryall said his son, a Handley High School freshman football player, told him he won’t get vaccinated or tested and won’t play sports if he has to.
“It is 100% a mandate and it’s disgusting,” Ryall said. “These kids are going to find something else to do after school and it may not always be positive. And you are responsible for that.”
Michael Bosshard, father of an athlete, called the policy “creeping authoritarianism” and said it’s up to parents whether their children get vaccinated. He called board members who supported the policy “self-righteous tyrants.”
“What you’re doing is wrong,” he said. “This vote is a subjugation of individual liberty. It leads our society one small step further toward authoritarianism. That will be your legacy.”
I hope those concerned about "creeping authoritarianism" had that same energy when their kid was required to have measles, DTAP, etc just to enter school...
