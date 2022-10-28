Name: Kate A. Christen
Running for: At-Large seat on School Board
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Educator, administrator, environmental historian
Education: Doctorate
Age: 60
Campaign platform: The students, teachers, administrators, programs and facilities in our city's public education system benefit from thoughtful and carefully deliberative support and guidance from a diverse and dedicated School Board. Adequate resourcing and teacher compensation, excellent career and technical education as well as academic programs for students, ample and understanding guidance and support services, and facilities' and programs' prompt and determined attention to climate change adaptations are among the ongoing responsibilities and concerns to be reckoned with. Useful attributes I offer in service to this city's schools and School Board include my several decades' experience providing training and education for elementary through adult learners; my expertise in strategic planning, budgeting, and administration for academic and education organizations and programs; my parenting of a recent WPS graduate (JHHS 2021); and my Spanish/English bilingual language fluency.
