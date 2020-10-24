Name: Marie S. Imoh
Running for: Winchester School Board At-Large seat
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Current board member- Appointed 2015 by City Council
Education: Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling
Age: 48
Campaign platform: Learning for all whatever it takes
Embracing the needs and strengths of our current student and teacher population to ensure policy-driven systemic supports for teachers and students; curriculum and instruction so that all students have access and encouraged to engage in academically rigorous course loads to include diverse career pathways; programs to address mental health recognizing that total health is optimal for learning.
Campaign website: imoh4schoolboard.com
