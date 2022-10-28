Name: Stuart Eiland
Running for: Winchester School Board At-Large candidate
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: This is the first time I have sought elective office. At the beginning of my career, I taught high school English in Clay County, Tennessee, before becoming a professional woodworker. I recently retired as executive vice president of the SJ Morse Company, a nationally renowned architectural woodworking firm in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, where I was responsible for budgeting and financial management, personnel, estimating and sales, production oversight and scheduling. Additionally, I am a long-time volunteer in the local school system, working through Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) to promote literacy in elementary education, a primary focus of my campaign.
Education: BA and teaching certification, Vanderbilt University
Age: 72
Campaign platform: My background and experience make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Winchester School Board. My platform is based on the following three planks:
- Advocate for high quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Winchester Public Schools.
- Prioritize literacy skills as a critical component of a successful education.
- Bring extensive organizational management experience and strong leadership skills to the school board.
