WINCHESTER — Lincoln Jones says that transparency, trust and innovation are key campaign themes in his run for Winchester School Board.
Jones, 56, is challenging incumbent Marie Imoh, 48, for an at-large seat in the election on Nov. 3. This is the first time Winchester voters will elect school board members — they were previously appointed by City Council until voters approved a referendum for an elected board in November.
A 1982 graduate of Handley High School, Jones is a division manager for Mountain State Beverage in West Virginia. He has two children. His daughter graduated from Handley in 2011 while his son is a rising senior there.
In a recent interview, Jones said he’s particularly concerned about chronic absenteeism throughout the school division and with Handley’s graduation rate.
In the 2018-19 school year 16.3% of students in the division missed at least 10% of school days. The on-time graduation rate at Handley for the Class of 2019 was 89.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Education. The state on-time graduation rate is 91.5%.
Jones hopes to impress upon elementary school students the importance of staying in school. He hopes that administrators will work on a case-by-case basis with students struggling to attend school every day and develop plans and policies to improve the situation.
Jones began considering a run for the School Board last year, but he became serious about running this spring when former Handley Principal Mike Dufrene announced his departure in May amid rumors that his contract wasn’t going to be renewed. Neither Dufrene nor school officials commented publicly on the matter, but online petitions were started to keep him at Handley, and the public demanded more transparency about the situation. Dufrene is now principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia.
After Dufrene announced he was leaving, Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum presented a sobering report on the status of academics at Handley over the past five years, which included higher dropout and chronic absenteeism rates.
“I feel like if these are issues, why did it take the Mike Dufrene situation before them to become public issues,” Jones said.
“Transparency is the foundation of a functional School Board,” he added. “Our community deserves honesty, not spin.”
Jones also wants to recruit and retain the “best of the best” teachers as well as coaches and administrators.
Although he is 100% behind the development of the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center for Career and Technical Education (CTE) on Jefferson Street, Jones said he wants to make sure money for students not pursuing CTE won’t be in jeopardy.
“In November, the voters of this city voted for an elected School Board and obviously because of that they’re looking for change,” he said.
By voting for Jones, he said residents can expect that change.
“I will not be a ‘yes man’ behind the closed doors of the school board,” he said.
