WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board's leadership will remain the same for the next fiscal year.
Marie Imoh will continue serving as the board's chairwoman and Karen Anderson Holman will remain the vice chairwoman through fiscal year 2022. Board members unanimously elected the two to continue their leadership roles during a Monday night organization meeting.
Imoh expressed gratitude to the board for electing her.
"I'm very honored to continue serving as your chair," Imoh said.
Imoh was first selected as the chair in January, after board member Erica Truban temporarily stepped in to serve as chairwoman.
The board has switched from an appointed body to one elected by city residents after Winchester voters approved the change in a 2019 referendum.
Because the board had its first election in November, Truban said last July that she would only serve as chair through the end of 2020, allowing the board to vote for a new chairperson in 2021.
Anderson Holman has served as the board's vice chairwoman for the past year. City Council appointed her to the board as an at-large member in 2014.
Imoh has served as an appointed board member for the past five years, and city residents recently selected her as the first elected at-large school board member starting this year.
Attending Monday night's organization meeting at the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Carmen Crawford. Board member Erica Truban attended the meeting virtually. The meeting was held in-person and streamed online via YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.