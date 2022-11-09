WINCHESTER — Starting Jan. 1, for the first time ever, every member of the Winchester School Board will be an elected official.
The transition from an appointed body to an elected one began in 2020 and has been implemented over the course of three elections, the most recent of which occurred on Tuesday.
Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, who was appointed to the School Board in 2017 by City Council, was the last of the panel's appointees to stand for election. He prevailed in his race against MacArthur Wainwright Payne with a preliminary vote tally of 1,035-687.
"I am extremely honored and humbled to have been elected to another term to serve on the Winchester Public School Board," Pearce-Gonzales said on Wednesday. "Engaging and speaking with my neighbors and friends has been such an eye-opening experience and I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with my fellow citizens. My focus has been and always will be to make the best decisions for the division in order to support our students and teachers.
"I would also like to say thank you to MacArthur Payne, the gentleman who ran against me for the Ward 4 seat," Pearce-Gonzales said. "Speaking with him about the issues we are both passionate about made me a better candidate and I'm so appreciative of the time he spent campaigning in our neighborhoods."
Payne returned the compliment, thanking Pearce-Gonzales for being an honorable, respectful opponent. He also said he remains committed to addressing the mental health needs of Winchester's young people.
"If there's an opportunity for me to serve somewhere else helping with mental health for school kids, that's where I'd like to go," Payne said.
Also on Tuesday, two new School Board members were elected to fill a pair of at-large seats. One of those seats is currently occupied by Erica Truban, who was first appointed to the panel in 2012 but announced in June she would not seek election to retain her position. The other seat was formerly held by Karen Anderson Holman, who was appointed in 2014 but stepped down in July after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
The new at-large board members are Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland, who were the top vote-getters in a three-way race that also included Kate Christen. Harris received 3,554 votes, followed by Eiland with 3,321 and Christen with 2,746.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Stuart Eiland and Melissa Harris," Christen said on Wednesday. "I am glad that among us, we offered Winchester’s voters three qualified candidates for these two at-large posts. My best wishes to the entire board in all its important upcoming work."
"I’m pleased with the outcome of the election," Eiland said. "I worked hard over the last five months to introduce myself to the community through knocking on doors and placing signs, and through open forum submissions to the Star, and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of the many people who supported me with their donations of time, money, wisdom and encouragement.
"My goals as a new School Board member start with listening — listening to the diverse voices among our population, our parents, students and teachers, and listening in an effort to learn from the other, more experienced School Board members," Eiland said, noting he also plans to focus on literacy as a foundation to all learning, promoting Career and Technical Education offerings, applying his business leadership skills to the budget development process and improving academic achievement and teacher retention.
Harris was not able to be reached for comment on Wednesday.
In November 2019, Winchester voters supported a referendum to transition the School Board from one whose members were appointed by City Council to one whose members are elected by the general public. The transition began in November 2020 when four of the board's seven seats appeared on ballots, and concluded Tuesday when the three remaining seats were voted on by Winchester residents.
In the 2020 election, appointed incumbents Marie Imoh, Michael Birchenough and Elyus Wallace ran for election and kept their seats, and newcomer Carmen Crawford narrowly bested Harris to fill a Ward 2 position that had been vacant for several years.
All election results from Tuesday will remain unofficial until being certified next week by the Winchester Electoral Board. The final vote tallies are expected to change slightly from those reported Tuesday night because provisional votes and some remaining absentee ballots still need to be verified and added to what will become the official results. None of the election outcomes are expected to change.
For precinct-by-precinct results from Tuesday's Winchester School Board elections, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at https://bit.ly/3EfHcXY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.