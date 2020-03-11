WINCHESTER — Winchester School Board members suggested bumping an additional 1% salary increase for teachers higher up on its list of budget priorities during a board work session meeting Monday night.
If the division doesn’t make even incremental increases to the salary scale, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said it’s likely “we’re going to feel it a year from now.”
Clarke County Public Schools is proposing a 7% teacher salary increase and Frederick County Public Schools is proposing a 4% teacher raise, although it doesn’t seem likely the board of supervisors in either jurisdiction will provide enough funding to completely fulfill the requests.
Winchester Public Schools has already made a 2% cost of living adjustment for all school employees a top budget priority with a sticker price of $894,003. An additional 1% cost-to-compete salary increase for all division staff has been considered a lower priority and would cost $447,002.
School Board member Erica Truban then asked how much it would cost if the 1% division cost-to-compete increase was for teachers only.
With only teachers included, the price tag for the 1% raise would be just over $275,000 — about $172,000 in savings, said Rick Miller, the division’s finance director.
When discussing the budget, Miller broke down the school’s budget priorities into four categories: Required, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The 2% division-wide cost of living adjustment is in the Tier 1 priority and the 1% cost-to-compete salary increase division-wide is in Tier 2.
Truban then said she’d support moving up the 1% salary increase for just teachers from a Tier 2 priority to Tier 1. Other board members agreed. The 1% cost-to-compete for all other staff will still be considered in the Tier 2 budget priorities, Van Heukelum said.
As of Monday, Van Heukelum said he’s not proposing any cuts to the school division’s budget. Miller said funding the budget requests would cost an additional $3,469,421 in local tax dollars. Initially, the school division’s budget was calling for $3,580,943 in local funding.
Some adjustments have been made to the budget since February, including a request for three behavior technicians instead of seven.
Before the board discussed budget priorities, Winchester Education Association and Handley High School government teacher Michael Siraguse shared what he’s heard from teachers and staff about their needs.
Siraguse said some teachers would like to see a stronger mentoring program for newer teachers. They also suggested teachers get more involved in the recruiting process by going to their former colleges to represent the division, he said. They would also like to see additional behavioral support.
“We have challenging students, and we have students who need some supports that, let’s just say, a classroom teacher might not necessarily be able to provide,” Siraguse said.
Siraguse added that one teacher told him that although the cost-to-compete salary increase is good, there should be extra help or resources to keep someone in the division.
“I chose to stay here because I love the work, but it’s tough to see staying here without some extra support,” Siraguse said, reading a quote from the anonymous teacher.
