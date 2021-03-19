WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is looking at reevaluating the school division’s participation in the Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP).
Located on Senseny Road, NREP serves students in grades K-12 who have autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities and traumatic brain injury. School divisions in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County participate. Frederick County Public Schools serves as the fiscal agent for NREP.
During a Winchester School Board budget work session in February, board member Erica Truban noted the division has been spending roughly an additional $75,000 each year on NREP. To participate in NREP in FY22, Winchester Public Schools will spend about $1.8 million, according to Winchester Public Schools Finance Director Rick Miller.
“I think we’re reaching a point in my mind where we need to have a better understanding of our all-in investment, and is this an area the board wants to explore if this is the right place for our kids, our most vulnerable kids that we have, or could we invest the money better on our own?” Truban asked.
She added that reevaluating the division’s investment in NREP wouldn’t take place during the FY22 budget cycle, and it would take a few years to create a plan should the division chose to change its participation.
“These are some of our most needy special education students,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in the February meeting. “It is a very costly program. It would be wise to do an analysis of that.”
Truban encouraged board members to tour NREP, if they can.
“Quite frankly the facilities and what we provide to our students who are in Winchester Public Schools, there is a stark difference,” she said. “There’s no denying that.”
Throughout the school year, Winchester School Board members are invited to tour all of the division’s schools and affiliated programs. On Thursday, School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales visited NREP for an annual tour of the facility. Van Heukelum also took part in the tour.
NREP is run by Ralph Reese, who is the program administrator. Reese said NREP moved into the building at 1481 Senseny Road about 12 years ago. The building was constructed sometime in the 1960s. It previously housed Senseny Road Elementary School.
About 200 students are currently enrolled at NREP, Reese said, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic they have had the option to attend in-person classes four days per week. Most students attend in-person classes, while a few take part in distance learning.
As many school divisions have seen a dip in enrollment during the pandemic, so has NREP, Reese said.
Of the approximately 200 students attending NREP this year, 65% are from Frederick County, 35% are from Winchester and 5% are from Clarke County.
The pandemic has shifted the way NREP operates, including closing the school’s playground for a significant portion of the school year.
“They were very upset with me,” Reese said when he told the students the playground would have to temporarily close.
Recently the playground reopened. Staff regularly clean the equipment and require students to wash their hands when they return from the play area.
Students also have been eating lunch in their classrooms instead of the cafeteria as a COVID-19-related precaution.
In November, NREP had to temporarily switch to instructing classes 100% online after there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff. Eight additional staff members, 12 students and one substitute teacher also had to quarantine due to exposure.
“That was among staff and it happened in preschool and it basically wiped out my preschool staff, between those that got sick and those that had to quarantine,” Reese said. “The exposure was three classes, so because of that we just closed the school.”
Since then, NREP hasn’t had any other COVID-19 closures. Overall, Reese said it’s been a good year for his students.
Imoh said touring the facility gives her an “idea in terms of how our kids here are being served and making sure they’re getting what they need.”
She said the board is definitely looking to reevaluate services offered by the division and NREP before making any changes.
“We want to be stewards and making sure the money is being used the way that we need it to be for our students and really looking at if we can do it at our schools,” Imoh said.
