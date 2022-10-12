WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is questioning why less than half of Handley High School students who take Advanced Placement (AP) exams score 3 or higher on tests that have a grading scale ranging from 1, which is the lowest, to 5, which is the highest.
At its work session on Monday night, board members were told by Jacob Boula, executive director of prekindergarten through 12th grade education for Winchester Public Schools, that only 45.22% of Handley’s 272 students enrolled in AP courses this school year have scored 3 or higher on an AP exam.
Board member Erica Truban said part of the problem may lie with the school system’s policy regarding the exams. She said she knows of several Handley students who come in on test day but make little to no effort to do well on the exam because they’re only there to bolster their GPA.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum explained that under current School Board policy, taking an AP exam is the only way for a Handley student to obtain a weighted GPA. A weighted GPA assesses a student’s grades as well as the difficulty of the courses taken, whereas a standard GPA is based solely on grades.
Taking an AP exam also adds a full point to a student’s weighted GPA. That means a student with perfect grades in all courses can only graduate with a 4.0 GPA unless he or she has taken an AP exam, which would raise that student’s average to a 5.0 weighted GPA.
“You get a 1 for just showing up,” Truban said.
Weighted GPAs can be tremendously beneficial because students with a 5.0 GPA are more attractive to colleges and universities than those with a 4.0 GPA. Even though perfect grades are required for both of those GPAs, weighted averages indicate college applicants took more challenging courses than their peers.
Van Heukelum said it makes sense to offer the bonus point and weighted GPA to students who take an AP exam because, even if they score poorly on the test, just being exposed to the exam environment can be beneficial, especially for teens who will be the first in their families to attend college.
“It’s pretty clear that just sitting in there and taking an AP exam is good for kids, especially first-generation college-goers,” he said. “You could modify the policy to only give weighted if you get 2 or higher.”
“I think that might be a good idea,” board member Vincent DiBenedetto said, estimating that Winchester Public Schools currently spends about $15,000 per year on exams taken by students who apparently make no attempt to earn high scores.
For the current school year, Handley has a total of 1,330 students, 272 of whom are enrolled in AP courses. Those 272 students have taken a total of 620 AP exams, and the results show that 204 tests (33%) had a score of 1 and 185 exams (30%) had a score of 2.
“Sixty-three percent of our students are not passing the AP exam,” DiBenedetto said. “Do we look at the individual teachers?”
He said there was a situation several years ago where a Handley teacher had 64 AP students, only two of whom passed an AP exam.
“That at least raises a red flag,” DiBenedetto said.
Truban agreed, saying it would be wise to ensure the subjects and topics being taught by Handley’s AP instructors line up with the questions being asked on AP exams.
“Is the class rigorous enough? Are we covering the right content to prepare the kids appropriately?” Truban asked. “It’s hard to look at AP [exam] scores without the distribution of grades in the class.”
Following the board’s discussion, Boula said he would return to a future meeting with additional data so members can evaluate whether to revise the system’s policy regarding weighted GPAs and bonus points being awarded to all students who take AP exams, regardless of their performances on the tests.
Attending Monday night’s School Board work session in the Winchester Public Schools Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St., were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace.
