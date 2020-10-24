Name: Michael K. Birchenough
Running for: School Board - Ward 1
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: appointed to Winchester School Board in 2019. Executive Officer with FEMA/Recovery/Reporting and Analytics Division
Education: BA English, West Virginia University, 2003
Age: 40
Campaign platform: Learning for all, whatever it takes.
