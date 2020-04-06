WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools may save more than $500,000 as a result of schools in Virginia being closed for the rest of the academic year over coronavirus concerns.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a special School Board virtual session on Thursday afternoon that the division’s estimated savings from the closure could total $521,549.
That amount is contingent upon whether the School Board decides whether to cut the stipends of spring coaches who are not able to coach as a result of the governor-ordered statewide school closure. Cutting the stipends could save up to $56,549.
No vote was taken on the matter during the special coronavirus-related session, which was held using the Zoom video teleconference app.
School Board member Mike Birchenough said he thinks paying the stipends is the right thing to do.
“I think now is a crappy time to be taking money out of people’s pockets,” Birchenough said.
School Board Chairwoman Allyson Pate said she hasn’t formed an opinion on the matter yet, but she believes that savings should also be considered for stipends associated with any club or school activity that has been suspended as result of the closure.
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales suggested that maybe the division could give the coaches the option to not accept the remainder of their stipend “for the greater good of the school system.”
WPS has 31 coaches for spring sports — 27 at Handley High School and four work at Daniel Morgan Middle School. Nineteen of the 31 coaches are school division employees.
Other area school divisions, such as Clarke and Frederick, plan to pay the stipends, Van Heukelum noted.
“Everyone around us does plan to pay the spring coaching stipends as agreed upon, regardless of the fact that the spring season has been canceled,” Van Heukelum said.
Other natural savings related to the closure include $30,000 for a drop in fuel usage for school buses, $125,000 for instructional materials, $125,000 for substitute teachers and $90,000 non-contract pay from after-school programs and field trips. The division would also save $40,000 on conferences and materials for professional development as well as $55,000 on tutors.
Van Heukelum added that he expects there will be utility savings, too.
He also told The Star the division has “every intention” of paying school employees through the end of the school year. Currently all staff are guaranteed pay through April 13. But pay after that is dependent on fiscal year 2020 revenue from local, state and federal funding.
“To date, we have no indication that those appropriations will change for the FY20 budget, however, if those appropriations are reduced, then we will analyze the situation and adjust accordingly,” Van Heukelum said.
