WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is considering revising its student personal device policy that would prohibit elementary, intermediate and middle school students from using their phones at school.
High school students would be prohibited from using their phones during instructional time, but they could use them when they are not in the classroom.
The proposed changes were discussed at Monday night’s board meeting. No action was taken.
Under the current policy, students are able to use personal electronic devices during instructional time, if allowed by the teacher. Under the proposed revisions, those devices would be banned from use in the classroom.
Brian Wray, the division’s director of secondary policy, said the proposed revisions are “not that drastic of a change,” as there’s always been an expectation that students silence and conceal their phones/personal devices at school.
In December, Wray presented findings from a survey conducted in 2019 examining student cellphone usage among middle and high school students in Winchester Public Schools. The survey received 127 responses. Within those responses, about 78% of middle and high school teachers said the division’s cellphone policy is “not fairly and consistently enforced by teachers.” In that same survey, 94% of respondents said student cellphone use “is sometimes or often a disruption,” while 37% said they have to pause class several times in a period to “reprimand a student regarding a cellphone.”
The existing policy was adopted in 2014. Now that the division provides Chromebooks to each student, they do not need to use their own devices, Wray said.
School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban asked Wray to consider adding smart watches to the proposed changes, noting students can receive messages on the device.
Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum suggested that it might be best to add that smart watches be silent or off, though maybe not necessarily concealed.
Attending Monday night’s meeting held virtually from John Kerr Elementary School were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Marie Imoh. School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman participated via telephone. The meeting was publicly held and streamed through YouTube.
(1) comment
When my kids were in high school in Fred Co, just a few years, cell phones were not allowed in the classroom, they had to be in their lockers. If a student was found with a phone in the classroom, it was taken and sent to the front office. The parent had to pick it up. I do not know if this is still the current policy in Fred Co. This is how it should be. Kids should NOT have phones in the classroom: cheating, not paying attention, the reasons are so obvious!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.