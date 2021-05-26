WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board began its meeting Monday night with a moment of silence to mourn the loss of Jaiden Myers, an 18-year old student who was killed Friday night in an apartment shooting on Wilson Boulevard.
“Tonight, we have heavy hearts,” Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. “It is with great sadness that we take a moment to recognize the tragic and senseless killing of Jaiden Myers. Jaiden was a senior at Handley High School and two weeks away from receiving his GED and moving on with his life. Jaiden's teachers described him as caring, thoughtful, articulate, respectful and loyal. He was an amazing singer and a dreamer.”
Demetrius Dominque Brown, 18, of Fredericksburg, has been charged with Myers' murder. Brown remained at large as of Tuesday evening.
In other matters, the School Board voted unanimously to spend $393,630 on roofing materials as part of the renovation of the historic Douglas School.
In November, the school division broke ground on a $10.3 million project to restore and renovate the North Kent Street building into a new Central Administrative Office for school officials. Howard Shockey & Sons is the contractor. The project has an expected completion date of June 2022.
Construction manager Kevin McKew explained that the board needed to quickly approve the expenditure on roofing materials to avoid cost increases.
He said Shockey is trying to lock in bid-pricing on building systems experiencing rapid price escalation and significant delivery delays. One of the building systems facing shortages and cost escalation is roofing materials.
“Roofing, in particular, has had in the last month two sizable increases in price,” McKew said. “We’ve been put on notice that in the first week of June there’s going to be another cost escalation.”
The board’s approval of the $393,630 will allow Shockey, through its subcontractor Anderson Roofing, to order the necessary roofing materials and lock in pricing and a delivery schedule from the supplier.
Also at the meeting, the board gave various awards and recognitions to Handley students:
- Senior Cole Cestaro was recognized as the 2020-2021 Capital District Kiwanis Teenager of the Year. The award recognizes deserving teenagers for their citizenship, service to their school and community, leadership performance, character and academic achievements.
- The board recognized Cestaro and fellow Handley senior Lily England for their service as student representatives on the Schools Board. Student representatives serve a one-year term and provide student perspectives.
- Senior Lucas Hustick won the first-place leadership award from the FBLA — the world's largest career student business organization. Hustick has been an active officer and member of the Handley FBLA for three years and has earned several awards in leadership skills.
