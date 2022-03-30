WINCHESTER — A $105 million budget proposal for fiscal 2023 was approved by the Winchester School Board on Tuesday.
The plan includes an approximately $66.1 million general operating budget for daily operations, which is comprised of money from local and state taxpayers, and nearly $19.5 million in federal taxpayer grant money. The budget total is expected to be amended in June based on city and state funding, which hasn't been determined yet.
Separate from the operating budget are $6.5 million for health insurance, nearly $6.2 million in capital improvements and $1.1 million for school construction. The total budget proposal represents a 17% from the current $89.8 million budget, primarily due to increased federal coronavirus pandemic relief money and other federal grant money that is allocated over two to five years.
The operating budget includes a 7% Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase for employees and seeks $1.9 million more from the City Council than in the current budget. The proposal increases salaries for the school division's 750 full-time and roughly 250 part-timers by a total of approximately $4 million.
If approved, new teachers would earn $45,500 annually, a five-year teacher would earn $51,365, and a 10-year teacher would make $56,431. The salaries are increases of approximately 10%, 13% and 22% respectively over 2018 salaries and part of the division's teacher recruitment and retainment efforts.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told board members the overall hike is to keep pace with the cost of living, which has increased due to high inflation. Through February, inflation increased about 7.9% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"This budget says to our staff, 'We see you and know that the costs have increased, and we want to support you,'" he said. "I'm very proud of this budget."
The operating budget includes:
• A 50% pay increase for substitute nurses and a 25% increase for substitute teachers, with their pay increasing $150 and $125 per day, respectively. The increase costs $150,000.
• Bus drivers receive an 8% pay increase in addition to the 7% COLA hike. The total cost is about $126,000.
• A 7.4% healthcare increase costing an additional $315,000.
• Restoration of after-school programs and field trips costing $160,000.
• Stipends of $7,000 for certified special education teachers costing $262,500.
The budget estimates state funding through Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget. It would increase division revenue by roughly $2.7 million over the current budget. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates proposal increases revenue by $1.7 million. The Democratically-controlled state Senate would increase revenue by $3.3 million. Youngkin, who wants to use the state surplus to cut taxes, has called for a special session on Monday.
"If state revenue is close to the House budget, that's a big problem. We're going to have a $1 million shortfall," Van Heukelum said. "If state revenue is closer to the Senate, that's a good thing. We'd be a lot closer to where we need to be."
While increased staff salaries are a big part of the budget, Van Heukelum said the division has been frugal. He noted about $3.8 million in annual surplus carryover money will go to the Douglas School renovation rather than asking city taxpayers to fund it. The historic building on North Kent Street is being renovated into school administration offices.
"It shows wise stewardship of how we spend our money," Van Heukelum said. "This is a decision that has a long-term impact in saving our taxpayers money over time."
The school system's annual funding from the city has increased from about $25 million to $31 million in the last decade. Annual state funding increased from about $16 million to $29 million and comprises about half of the operating budget.
The board is scheduled to present the budget to City Council on April 12. Board member Elyus Wallace said it's important for council members and the public to know the board's goal of higher salaries to keep staff improves education for students. As a K-12 student in Winchester, Wallace said having long-time employees provided continuity and stability for him.
"The most important investment was the teachers, the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, the janitors, and them being there for so many years in my life and being an inspiration," he said. "To make people like me, coming from a broken background, be successful."
