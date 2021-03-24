WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board unanimously approved a $90,316,214 budget for fiscal 2022, which includes a 5% pay bump for all division employees and a $61,996,161 operating budget.
To help fund the spending plan, $31,600,406 is being sought from City Council — an increase of $1,196,558 compared to the $30,403,848 in local dollars in the current budget.
Increasing staff pay by 5%, including benefits, will cost $2,237,148. Just over $831,000 will come from the state.
The state funds are designated for Standards Of Quality (SOQ) position salaries.
Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse submitted an online comment during Monday night’s meeting thanking the board for considering a 5% salary increase for all staff.
“We know it is a huge lift financially, but after the amount of blood, sweat and tears the WPS staff have put in to teach in-person during a pandemic, staff are appreciative,” Siraguse said. “Tangible compensation is vital to ensuring that we retain the hardworking professionals that have sacrificed so much over the past months.”
Area school divisions have placed on emphasis on improving pay in their FY22 budgets.
The Clarke County School Board is proposing a 5% pay raise, and the Frederick County School Board’s budget proposal calls for a division-wide average salary increase of 6.34%
WPS also estimates it will receive nearly $1.8 million in additional state funds for FY22. It’s also estimated that the division will save $169,160 from a 4% decrease in health insurance costs.
The school division made its official funding request to City Council on Tuesday. A public hearing and final vote on the city’s spending plan is scheduled for City Council’s May 25 meeting.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board business meeting at John Kerr Elementary School in-person with limited capacity included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh. Members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace were also present. School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman was present via telephone. The meeting was also streamed live via YouTube.
