WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board made $370,168 in cuts to its fiscal 2020 budget on Monday night.
Six board members voted in favor of the cuts. School Board member Mike Birchenough was absent.
The cuts include:
- $150,000 to freeze five open teacher assistant positions
- $80,000 from an after-school tutoring program — a cut of 32% to the $250,000 program
- $70,168 for one teaching position, but the position could be kept if more students enroll this fall, which is expected, and more state funding is received
- $40,000 to reduce a new public information officer position from full time to part-time ($80,000 had been budgeted for the job)
- $30,000 in liability insurance savings by bundling workers compensation
The School Board sought an additional $720,000 in city funding, but only received $350,000, so $370,000 in cuts needed to made.
After the cuts, the school division’s budget totals $72,881,414, with an operating budget of $58,539,097.
Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said a job posting for the new PIO will be posted this fall, though there is no official job description yet.
About the budget process, he said, “Our local funding is not increasing at the same rate as the state funding.”
Local funding accounts for 49.21% of the budget, state funding 43.34% and federal funding 6.6%
Between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, state funding increased proportionally by 1.82% and federal funding by 0.73%, while the proportion of local funding went down by 2.17%.
Even though the amount of local funding has increased dollar-wise since 2014, it’s not keeping up with the rate of inflation, he said.
“If we continue to be asked to cut within our own budget and maintain competitive salaries, we’re going to have to start sacrificing things that make us unique, special,” Van Heukelum said at the meeting.
In a memo regarding the FY20 budget reductions, school officials wrote that the FY21 budget will consider “pay to play” for student athletics, increased fees and further teacher reductions if the city’s allocation does not keep up with inflation and market forces.
Van Heukelum emphasized that the FY20 cuts are helping redistribute funds to pay better salaries. The salary scales for FY20, effective July 1, will represent a 3% to 6% pay increase for teachers and a 3% to 8% increase for support staff.
All school division employees will receive a 3% cost of living increase, a budgeted cost of $1,242,750. Teachers and support staff will receive an additional cost compete increase, budgeted at $929,176.
Also Monday night, the board approved a one-time 5% bonus for cafeteria employees for fiscal year 2019. It will be funded by profits from the food service operation, which were $103,000 at the end of April. The bonus will cost an estimated $34,851.
Unrelated to the bonus, the board increased the cost of school lunches by 10 cents and school breakfasts by 5 cents. Lunches for students went up from $3.05 to $3.15 and breakfasts from $1.45 to $1.50.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board business meeting at 12 N. Washington St. included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and School Board members Karen Holman, Richard Bell, Erica Truban and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. School Board member Mike Birchenough was not present.
