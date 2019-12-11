WINCHESTER — Winchester is one of just five school boards in Virginia that does not pay its members, but that may change.
On Monday night, the Winchester School Board unanimously passed a resolution asking that its members each receive annual pay of no more than $4,500. Of the 133 school boards in Virginia, 128 receive some form of compensation.
Winchester School Board members are currently appointed by City Council, but a referendum to switch to an elected body was approved by city voters in the Nov. 5 election. That created an opportunity to decide if the board wants to compensate its members.
“Any elected school board may pay each of its members an annual salary,” according to Virginia statutes.
The resolution approved Monday night will now be introduced as legislation in the General Assembly by Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County. The legislative process is required because the board is currently appointed.
If the state legislature OKs the resolution during its 2020 session early next year, the board will allocate member salaries in its fiscal year 2021 budget. Compensation would be fully implemented in July.
The board currently has nine members, but a resolution is going before the General Assembly to reduce the size to seven.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum estimates that board members do at least 20 hours of work a month. “I don’t think people really recognize the amount of time that is put into serving,” he said at Monday’s meeting.
Van Heukelum shared compensation provided to other school board members around Virginia, ranging from $150 per year in Galax to $25,000 annually in Arlington. Frederick County Public Schools pays its members $5,700 annually, while Clarke provides $2,400 in yearly compensation.
Board members can refuse compensation, if they so choose.
Before approving the resolution, some board members said they admired that the board has been unpaid.
“I think there’s a beauty in that,” board member Erica Truban said. “But I understand that we’re in a different place.”
However, she noted that compensation could widen the pool of people interesting in serving.
Board member Karen Holman said she isn’t sure pay will attract candidates, but it will provide some relief.
Board member Elyus Wallace said he’s concerned compensation may be the only motivating factor for some people to run for a board seat.
In other business, the board:
Unanimously approved the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan.
Unanimously approved a resolution to be sent to City Council requesting that $23,314 in federal funds be used to cover a 3% cost of living increase for food service workers granted after the original FY20 food service budget was approved.
Unanimously approved the budget calendar for fiscal year 2021. The calendar includes a March 9 public hearing.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board business meeting at the Central Administrative Office were School Board Chair Allyson Pate, Vice Chair Marie Imoh and members Karen Holmen, Elyus Wallace, Mike Birchenough, Erica Truban, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Richard Bell. Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum was also in attendance.
To be clear, since this article is misleading, the referendum to elect school board members did not create this "opportunity" for the school board members to be paid. An appointed school board can be paid as well and there are appointed, paid school boards in Virginia.
