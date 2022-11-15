WINCHESTER — One month after the Frederick County School Board voted to review its student dress policy, the Winchester School Board has decided to do the same.
The city school system's current dress and grooming code was first included in its student code of conduct in October 2020, Winchester Public Schools Director of Student Services Jennifer Buckley told the city School Board at its work session Monday night.
In recent months, school systems across the country — including those in Winchester and Frederick County — have been criticized because some people say their dress codes may not be fair to all students. (The school systems in neighboring Clarke and Warren counties do not have dress and grooming codes.)
A Sept. 21 article on the American Civil Liberty Union's website (aclu.org) explained the controversy by stating that student dress and grooming codes "may reflect the sexist and harmful view that girls' bodies are inherently vulgar or inappropriate, that boys will be 'distracted' by girls' bodies and that girls' dress and appearance require more regulation than that of boys. Such policies also may punish LGBTQ+ students for not conforming with rigid and binary gender norms about proper behavior and appearance. Moreover, students of color — and especially Black girls and other girls of color — are disproportionately targeted for dress code enforcement because of intersecting race and gender stereotypes."
In Winchester, Buckley said school officials have heard concerns from the community about three specific sections of WPS's student dress and grooming code that prohibit:
- Shorts, skirts and dresses that are higher than mid-thigh level and/or expose the wearer's midriff.
- Any attire that exposes undergarments, excessive skin or inappropriate areas of the anatomy.
- Hoodies with the hood up while in a school building.
Buckley sought the city School Board's input on the dress and grooming code Monday, and said she'll also solicit feedback from stakeholders in the Winchester school system before returning next month with suggested changes, if any.
Board member Carmen Crawford expressed concern about what could happen if the board eliminated the dress and grooming code entirely.
"That means you could walk into school with anything," Crawford stated.
Buckley assured her that such situations could still be dealt with using other school policies.
"The school administrators would still have the leverage to address a concern if it's disruptive to the learning environment, even without the dress code," Buckley said.
"I don't see us recommending an elimination of the dress code policies," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum added.
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said the city's current dress and grooming code could be difficult to unilaterally enforce. Whereas one teacher may view a student's attire as appropriate, he said, another may say it violates school policy.
Board member Vincent DiBenedetto agreed, saying students would be more willing to adhere to the dress and grooming code if it is enforced fairly and uniformly.
Pearce-Gonzales said the School Board has to be cautious with any changes it may make to the dress and grooming code because the rules will apply to young people who are still developing physically and emotionally.
"We have children whose lives are changing, their bodies are changing, and I want to stay as far away as we possibly can — particularly when we enforce these policies on young women — from body shaming, victim blaming," Pearce-Gonzales said. "I think the potential is here for us to do good and not [send a message] to young women that your body is dangerous."
The dress and grooming code discussions occurring in Winchester are very similar to what's happening in Frederick County Public Schools, where the School Board voted last month to have a committee of stakeholders review the policy and, if necessary, recommend changes. It is not known when the Frederick County committee will present its findings to the board.
Attending Monday night’s School Board work session in the Winchester Public Schools Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St., were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.