WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night reviewed the first draft of the school division's 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
The CIP gives an estimate of planned maintenance and construction projects. Ed Smith, director of operations for the school division, presented the CIP during the meeting.
The projects in the draft total $35,344,000, with some of the costs extending five to 10 years on future projects.
The two largest projects include the renovation of the former Douglas School on North Kent Street into the school division's Central Administrative Office, which will be funded with $8.5 million from the city over the next three years, and the conversion of the former John Kerr Elementary School on Jefferson Street into the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center for Career and Technical Education classes. The center is slated to receive $12.5 million in funding from the city over the next two years.
The School Board will vote on whether to approve the 2020-2024 CIP at its Dec. 9 meeting.
"I want to remind the board how fortunate we are that we have funding to meet many of these needs through the remaining funds in our previous fiscal year budget," Smith said.
If the School Board approves the CIP, City Council will then vote on whether to allow the school division to use its carryover funds.
Everything in the CIP, except the Douglas School and Shihadeh Innovation Center projects, should be covered with carryover funds from the previous fiscal year budget.
Other big-ticket items in the CIP include synthetic turf replacement at the Handley Bowl, which has an estimated cost of $600,000 over the course of 10 or more years; a tennis court replacement at Handley High School over five years costing $500,000, and a track refurbishment at Handley costing $500,000 over four years.
The division also hopes to use $25,000 this school year to do major infrastructure studies. The studies would examine potential changes such as a new, dedicated entrance for Daniel Morgan Middle School; traffic relief at Frederick Douglass Elementary School; creating a larger parking lot at Garland Quarles Elementary School; steps and sidewalk for students going to the Shihadeh Innovation Center and using green space behind the center for practice fields.
School Board member Erica Truban asked Smith why Quarles' parking lot was being examined. Smith answered that it's because the division is concerned that street parking will be less available to those visiting the school as people move into new townhouses under construction across the street. There's a possibility the school could lose green space if it expands its parking, he said.
Chillers, boiler and roof replacements are scheduled at several schools in the CIP as well.
Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum noted there are a number of school divisions across the U.S. that must defer maintenance because of funding constraints.
"To me this is an example of stewardship in our community," he said. "The fact that we have the ability to tackle that in real-time as things are needed is just a testament to good fiscal management, our relationship with city government and it's something that we should be really grateful for."
In other business, the board approved:
- The 2020-21 High School Program of Studies. The following classes have been added for the next school year: Spanish for fluent speakers 3, physical/occupation therapy l, history of Latin America, and information technology fundamentals. The following classes have been removed: fashion marketing, academic enhancement, concert band, dual enrollment for German IV and AP German language and culture. Special Education courses on foundations of biology, foundations of earth science, foundations of U.S. history, citizenship, life science and personal health were also removed.
- Revisions to Policy IGAD, which allow the School Board to enter into agreements allowing high school students to take Career and Technical Education classes and participate in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs with a community college while in high school.
- The appointment of John Kidd to serve as a hearing officer in the event of a teacher's dismissal. Robin Crowder, Lowell Lemons and Patty Taylor will serve as alternate hearing officers.
Attending Monday night's business meeting included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and School Board Chair Allyson Pate, Vice Chair Marie Imoh, and board members Karen Holman, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Mike Birchenough and Erica Truban. Elyus Wallace was not present.
