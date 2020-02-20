WINCHESTER — Retaining teachers and hiring staff to develop positive behavior modifications for students are among the Winchester School Board's top priorities as it develops a budget for fiscal year 2021.
Rick Miller, the school division’s director of finance, said at a Tuesday night budget work session that funding all new requests would cost taxpayers an additional $3,580,943.
But he and Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the goal is to trim those requests to focus on the most important needs.
Miller broke down the priorities into four categories: required, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. Required and Tier 1 are deemed the most critical, while Tier 3 items are the most likely to be cut.
Tier 1 priorities include:
- $894,003 for a 2% cost of living adjustment for school division employees
- $15,000 for additional stipends
- $241,607 for seven behavior assistants to work with students in crisis or with behavior issues
- $75,000 for targeted salary increases
- $71,359 for an English as a Second Language teacher
- $55,588 for a federal grant technician
Tier 2 priorities include:
- $447,002 for a 1% cost to compete salary increase
- $71,359 for an alternative education teacher
- $71,359 for a special education teacher
- $43,009 to make a part-time school psychologist full-time
Tier 3 priorities include:
- $95,792 for three teaching assistants
- $356,793 for elective and English as a Second Language teachers
- $76,771 for a social worker
- $40,640 for a division family liaison
Van Heukelum said Winchester Public Schools is “leading the way” locally when it comes to competitive teacher salaries and that Clarke County Public schools is “wanting to catch us.”
“That is something we can be very proud of,” Van Heukelum said. "We don’t want to go backwards."
Van Heukelum said a 2% cost of living increase is needed to keep the school division's salaries competitive in the local market. He noted that the Clarke school division is seeking a 7% pay hike, while Frederick County Public Schools is seeking a 4% increase.
"Required" items totaling $882,943 include:
- $360,365 to cover an increase in health insurance costs
- $232,624 for increases in employee Virginia Retirement System (VRS) contributions
- $35,000 to start compensating School Board members (city voters approved a referendum for an elected board in November)
- $71,359 for a special education autism teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary Schools
- $76,771 for a new counselor
- $40,000 for utility bills, $38,409 for six months of custodial services, $28,415 for six months of maintenance staff for the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, which will is under construction in the former John Kerr Elementary School on Jefferson Street. Work should be completed by Dec. 1, with the building fully operational in January 2021.
School Board member Erica Truban noted that a full year’s cost for maintenance and custodial service at the new Shihadeh Center would be over $120,000. She said she thought the cost “seems really high.”
“That’s stunning to me,” Truban said. “I know it’s an old building, but we gutted it. Everything should be top of the line. … those numbers seem ambitious.”
Van Heukelum said budget justifications for the maintenance costs will be disclosed at a future budget meeting.
The next budget work session is slated for 6 p.m. March 9.
Attending the meeting at Central Administration Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Chairman Allyson Pate, Vice Chairman Marie Imoh and School Board members Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Karen Holman, Erica Truban, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Richard Bell.
