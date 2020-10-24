Name: Carmen A. Crawford
Running for: Winchester City School Board - Ward 2
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Retired from Washington Gas as a system planning specialist, Previous president of North End Citizens Association, past board member of The Boys & Girls Club. Committee member of The NSV Alliance for Children, The Infant Mortality in Lord Fairfax District of VA taskforce, The Committee for the renovation of Douglas School and the taskforce for the restoration of Frederick Douglass Park.
Education: Graduate of Handley High School, attended Lord Fairfax Community College
Age: 66
Campaign platform: Preparing students for life after graduation. Our students must have a plan. I would like to see every student with direction, whether it is college or professions that require additional training, such as Lord Fairfax Community CollegeTrade careers programs. We must prepare our students for a path to financial security and to be citizens for the growth and improvement of their communities.
Campaign Email: CitizensforCrawford20@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.