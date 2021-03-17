WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is expected to seek a 5% raise for all school division employees.
"I'm really excited to have 5% in that budget for our staff," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said during a School Board budget work session on Monday. "I think that's warranted, especially after the year we had."
The board is slated to vote on its fiscal 2022 budget on March 22.
The amount of the proposed raise has fluctuated during the budget process.
Initially, Van Heukelum proposed a 6% raise for all WPS employees, but later only 4% was prioritized.
Now that the state has approved an incentive for school divisions to help fund a 5% increase for Standards of Quality (SOQ) school positions, Van Heukelum has added a 1% "cost to compete" raise for the board's final approval.
Increasing staff pay by 5%, including benefits, will cost $2,237,148. Just over $831,000 would come from the state. The state funds are designated for SOQ salaries.
Improving pay has been a focus in the area's three school divisions.
The Clarke County School Board is proposing a 5% pay raise, and the Frederick County School Board's budget proposal calls for a division-wide average salary increase of 6.34%
Overall, the Winchester School Board is expected to ask City Council for an additional $1,196,558 in FY22.
Based on projections, the school division is expected to receive an nearly $1.8 million in extra state funding.
It's also estimated that the division will save $169,160 from a 4% decrease in health insurance costs.
The school division will make its official funding request to City Council on March 23. A public hearing and final vote on the city's spending plan is scheduled for City Council's May 25 meeting.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board Budget work session meeting at the Central Administrative Office included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh. Members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace were also present. School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman was present via telephone. The meeting was also live streamed via YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.