Name: Elyus A. Wallace
Running for: Member School Board, Third Ward
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Elyus currently holds the Ward 3 seat for City of Winchester School Board. He has been a volunteer Firefighter/EMT for over 20 years and an assistant football coach for Daniel Morgan Middle School. Elyus has served on the Board of Directors for Friendship Fire Company and the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board. He has participated on the Substance Abuse Coalition as a member of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Prevention and Outreach Team and completed Crisis Intervention Training. He has worked with both children and adults with special needs and is currently a Detention Specialist at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Education: High School graduate, Handley High School
Age: 39
Campaign platform: Empowering today's youth to become tomorrow's leaders.
Campaign website: N/A
