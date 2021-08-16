WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board plans to vote Aug. 23 on a set of policy changes that will collectively transform the way transgender students are treated in Winchester Public Schools.
The proposed changes are in response to a state law, 22.1-23.3, passed in 2020 requiring school divisions to revise their guidelines to protect transgender students from harassment.
If approved by the School Board:
- WPS students will be allowed to use the bathroom aligned with their identity, which is a right protected by federal law for all students. School staff will determine if a student has been expressing a consistent change in their gender identity and if it warrants them using the bathroom of their choice.
- There also will be at least one single-use, gender neutral bathroom for anyone to use in each of the school division's seven schools. This will be effective on the first day of the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
- If a child changes their name or pronouns, the school division must refer to them by their preferred name and pronoun.
WPS Student Support Specialist Judy McKiernan said during Monday night's Winchester School Board work session that the 11 policy changes would create "a significant shift."
"The many parts come together to further what we do already, which is to create a safe and supportive learning environment," she told the board.
The discussion occurred two days before the Loudoun County School Board approved revising its guidelines to allow transgender students to have access to school facilities and groups, such as sports teams, that align with their gender identity. The guidelines, which also included requiring teachers to address transgender children by their names and pronouns, received pushback from some Loudoun County residents.
McKiernan pointed to data that suggests students grappling with their gender identity are at high risk for health concerns, academic struggles and are one of the largest subcategories of people who die by suicide.
But she noted that students who are transgender and feel supported by their family and/or community have no elevations in depression and only minimal elevations in anxiety compared to the rest of the general population.
"That's the school we want to create," McKiernan said. "It is not harmful to provide a learning environment that simply lets a child be. We are not pushing or prodding or excusing behavior that goes against our conduct code. We are simply not doing harm to children by letting them figure things out."
The proposed changes also include adding a requirement that division employees "complete cultural competency training, in accordance with guidance issued by the Board of Education, at least every two years." Each employee must go through this training at least once before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
A team will also work with students who express or show signs that they are exploring their gender identity. If a parent or caretaker expresses to school officials that their child is transgender or exploring their gender identity, the team will work with that child, McKiernan said.
Regarding school athletics, the Virginia High School League is expected to release its own set of guidance on transgender students in sports.
Board member Erica Truban asked McKiernan to find out if there's a financial impact on the division by adopting these policy changes. Truban said she's not disagreeing with them, but she wants to know the fiscal impact.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said his division's polices related to transgender students have already been revised based on guidance from the Virginia School Boards Association. CCPS' policies have been reviewed by the Clarke County School Board's attorney, he noted.
"Specifically, the non-discrimination and equal opportunity policies now include language to ensure that all of our students, including transgender students, learn in an environment free from discrimination and that each student has access to educational and extracurricular programs offered by the school division," Bishop said.
He added that CCPS will work individually with students and families to make sure the division is in full compliance with the current law.
Frederick County Public Schools did not respond to The Star for comment on the matter.
