WINCHESTER — The seven-member Winchester School Board on Monday night unanimously approved policy changes that significantly shift the way transgender students are treated in Winchester Public Schools.
"Our vision statement is very clear," WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a Tuesday statement to The Star. "We aspire to be an inclusive community that empowers all students to thrive. All means all. The policy revision last night by the WPS School Board aligns with state law and best practice and our dedicated, professional staff will continue to support our students."
A state law enacted in 2020, 22.1-23.3, requires that policies protecting transgender students be in place by the start of the school year. Some school boards have not adopted such policies.
The Winchester School Board approved 11 policy changes that cross reference the state law. This allows the board to enforce practices that will be expressed in writing and ultimately approved by Van Heukelum.
The division's new practices regarding transgender students include:
- Students will be allowed to use the bathroom aligned with their identity, which is a right protected by federal law for all students. School staff will determine if a student has expressed a consistent change in their gender identity, warranting them using the bathroom of their choice.
- There also will be at least one single-use, gender neutral bathroom for anyone to use in each school. This became effective when the new school year started last week.
- If a child changes their name or pronoun, school officials must refer to them by their preferred name and pronoun.
Before the board's vote, six people spoke on the policy changes during the meeting's public comment portion. Opinions were evenly split between those who supported the changes and those who didn't.
Winchester resident Marilyn Heath spoke against them.
"The percentage of transgenders in this school system is probably extremely small, but by allowing their rights to supersede those of the majority, you're taking away basic rights of privacy and safety and you're condoning to all that behavior is natural and normal," Heath told the board.
"Do not go against God's standards for the present culture pathway and add more confusion, fear and anxiety to the greater majority," she said.
Heath, however, said she supports the idea of separate single-use bathrooms and locker rooms if it's necessary to follow state law.
Winchester resident Eli Palmer, who wore a shirt saying "This is what trans looks like," shared that he is a transgender man. He talked about the high rate of suicides among transgender students.
"I've never heard of a kid that killed themselves because a school recognized a trans kid," Palmer said. "But I've certainly heard about a trans kid that killed themselves because their school didn't recognize them."
He added that transgender people are "not predators" and the idea that they are a threat to other children is "ridiculous."
"Who's actually in danger is a trans person in the wrong setting," Palmer said. "If I walked into a ladies room, how do you think that would go? I'm biologically female, but I'm trans. It probably wouldn't go so well."
Palmer said the policy changes are "the right thing to do" and will save lives.
Earlier this month, WPS Student Support Specialist Judy McKiernan presented a preview of the policy and practice changes regarding the treatment of transgender students to the School Board.
McKiernan shared data suggesting students grappling with their gender identity are at high risk for health concerns, academic struggles and are one of the largest subcategories of people who die by suicide.
A 2018 study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics analyzes data from a survey of 120,617 adolescents between the ages of 11 to 19 years old. The survey found that 50.8% of female to male transgender teens reported they attempted suicide, which is the highest subcategory of teens who reported suicide attempts. Also, 41.8% of non-binary (not exclusively male or female) teens and 29.9% of male to female transgender teens said they attempted suicide.
McKiernan noted that students who are transgender and feel supported by their family and/or community have no elevations in depression and only minimal elevations in anxiety compared to the rest of the general population.
The changes approved Monday night by the School Board include adding a requirement that division employees "complete cultural competency training, in accordance with guidance issued by the Board of Education, at least every two years." Each employee must go through this training at least once before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
McKiernan said it will cost $3,000 per year to pay for the training.
A team of school officials will also work with students who express or show signs that they are exploring their gender identity. If a parent or caretaker expresses to school officials that their child is transgender or exploring their gender identity, the team will work with that child, she said.
(2) comments
Prog-Leftists, normalizing the abnormal to the detriment of everyone. Love to hear how NOT being able to use the opposite sex bathroom is "oPprEssIve!" [lol]
Waiting for the "derps" to chime in with actual... science... [lol]
Waiting for the "experts" to chime in on sexuality and "de gubbmint"...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.