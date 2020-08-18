WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board last week unanimously approved changes to its Title IX and harassment/retaliation policies to align them with updated federal regulations.
Title IX is the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational settings that receive federal funding. In May, the U.S. Department of Education announced Title IX regulations changes that provide more rights to those accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The federal policies went into effect Friday.
The federal regulations also narrow the definition of what qualifies as sexual harassment under Title IX. The new definition of sexual harassment must meet at least one of the following criteria: either a school division employee used their position of power for sexual favors from another person, also known as quid pro quo; unwelcome conduct that is “so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access” to their education; and/or an act of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence or stalking.
Every Winchester Public Schools employee now has the responsibility to report any possible Title IX violation, including sexual harassment, to the Title IX coordinator.
“Therefore, that speaks very loudly to the need for that Title IX training universally across all of our staff,” said Judy McKiernan, the division’s director of student services, said at an Aug. 10 Winchester School Board meeting.
The Title IX coordinator — McKiernan currently fills that role for Winchester Public Schools — cannot investigate a Title IX complaint.
That responsibility falls to the Title IX compliance officer. The division still needs to appoint a Title IX compliance officer.
Under the school division’s revised policy, the Title IX coordinator decides if an alleged case of sexual harassment qualifies under the federal definition of sexual harassment within Title IX. The Title IX compliance officer’s role is to conduct a formal investigation, should the Title IX coordinator refer a complaint.
The Title IX compliance officer can also facilitate an informal procedure between the person allegedly harassed and the person accused of harassment, if they both agree to resolve the complaint informally with the help of a counselor, teacher or administrator.
The federal regulations specifically require four to five separate officials to hold varying roles when handling Title IX cases: The Title IX coordinator, an investigator, a decision maker and an appellate decision maker.
McKiernan said that it’s recommended under the new federal regulations to create a team of as many as 15 people designated for handling Title IX. This includes having a “Title IX captain” at each school building.
The investigation process, under the new federal guidelines, shifts from an approach that essentially says “prove to me this didn’t happen” to “show me the evidence it did happen,” she said.
When a case is under investigation, both parties have access to evidence and the report created by the school division. The investigation process must take a minimum of 25 days to complete. Each party involved will then have 10 days to respond after the final report to read and comment on it.
The new federal policy also says that off-campus sexual assault that impacts school community members are no longer addressed by Title IX. However, schools can pursue action outside of the federal protections for those off-campus cases.
During the meeting, McKiernan cited a lawyer association, ATIXA, that has been consulting Winchester Public Schools on Title IX compliance. She quoted ATIXA as saying that while some of the recent federal revisions were necessary, other revisions were a step back.
“However these regulations, in their understanding, undermine a decade of progress that had been made for victims or survivors,” she added, citing the group.
While the updated federal regulations meet the industry standards, McKiernan said those standards are just the foundation or groundwork.
“We need to keep hitting the ceiling and we will continue to do so in line with the law in order to protect our students and staff,” she said.
(1) comment
So, keep adding to administration, while taking away money for teachers. got it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.