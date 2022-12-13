WINCHESTER — The city School Board voted Monday night to approve a 2% pay increase for all school employees plus extra salary boosts for select support personnel.
Last month, Winchester Public Schools learned it would be receiving $993,271 in bonus funding from the Virginia Department of Education after determining that 109 more students than anticipated had enrolled for the 2022-23 school year.
The School Board was then tasked with deciding how to spend the nearly $1 million in bonus money.
At its meeting on Nov. 28, the school system's finance director, Rick Miller, proposed three options, each of which would give a mid-year pay raise to all employees and set aside $95,000 for additional mid-year pay increases for bus drivers, teaching assistants, nurses and psychologists. The remaining cash would fund higher stipends for special education teachers, employee education and travel, and the hiring of an administrative assistant for the school system's Information Technology Department. Two new teaching positions have already been created using $75,000 of the bonus funding.
The primary difference between the three options presented by Miller was the proposed salary increase for employees.
Option 1, which included the 2% raise, was unanimously approved without discussion Monday night by the School Board, so 12-month employees of Winchester Public Schools will start seeing extra money in their paychecks starting next month and 10-month employees will start getting pay boosts in March.
Option 2 would have delivered a 1.6% raise and Option 3 would have resulted in a 1% raise.
Option 3 also would have set aside $136,121 to buy a new school bus. Even though that option wasn't selected, the School Board held a separate vote Monday and unanimously decided to use $138,400 in carryover funds from the previous fiscal year to buy a gasoline-powered bus from Kingmor Supply Inc.
The $993,271 in additional state money will cover all the costs for items in Option 1 through the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Continuing the pay raises and additional initiatives into fiscal year 2024 would cost the school system $1,686,489, but it's possible that expense would also be covered by the Virginia Department of Education.
Current student enrollment, according to the Winchester Public Schools website, is 4,277. If the 2023-24 academic year opens with 4,050 students, which Miller has said is likely, that would make city schools eligible for an extra $2,032,755 in state funds, which would more than cover the costs of continuing the raises and initiatives.
In other business at Monday night's meeting, the Winchester School Board unanimously approved:
- A revised, gender-neutral dress code for all city schools. In general, the updated policy requires student clothing to cover the body from at least the armpits to 3 inches below the crotch. Also, head coverings will only be allowed inside buildings if dictated by religious or medical reasons and approved by school administrators.
- An updated plan that lays out how the school system plans to spend the remaining funds allocated to Winchester Public Schools by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. City schools received a total of $13,780,081 in federal COVID-19 relief funds in five disbursements.
- The school system's 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.
- Handley High School's program of studies for the 2023-24 school year.
- The renewal of Winchester Public Schools' memorandum of understanding with the Winchester Police Department to provide school resource officers for city schools.
- The appointments of Michelle Wengerd and Amy Bishop as parent representatives on the school system's Special Education Advisory Committee.
- The reappointment of Mady Rodriguez to a three-year term on the Winchester Education Foundation, ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace.
