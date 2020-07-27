WINCHESTER — If elected to the vacant Second Ward seat on the Winchester School Board in the Nov. 3 election, Carmen Crawford, 66, said she will work to ensure that all children graduate.
Crawford is running against Melissa Harris, 38, a medical assistant for the Northwestern Community Services Board.
Crawford, who is retired from Washington Gas, said she wants students from all backgrounds, not just children from higher-income families, to prosper in Winchester Public Schools.
At Handley High School, the graduation rate for the Class of 2019 was 89.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“We need to look at the whole picture,” Crawford said, adding that many factors can cause students to be unsuccessful in school, including their personal life at home.
Focusing on the high school dropout rate is important to Crawford because dropping out leads to a higher likelihood of living in poverty, she said. “We need to stop a generational curse.”
Crawford also wants to see more parents involved in the school system. To make that more of a reality, she said she would like to form a committee or large group to bring parents together to receive more support and feel welcome.
“I think a lot of problems are coming from parents just not being on board,” she said.
Crawford and her son both graduated from Handley, which is Winchester’s only high school. She’s also on the Douglas School Renovation Committee, which advises school officials on the planned renovation of the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street, which educated Black students from the City of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966.
She also previously served as president of the North End Citizens Association, and she served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and was a member of The Alliance for Children Committee.
Voters in Winchester will chose School Board members for the first time in November. Members previously were appointed by City Council, but last November a referendum for an elected School Board passed in Winchester. Four of the board’s seven seats are up for election this fall.
