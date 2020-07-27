WINCHESTER — Melissa Harris, 38, hopes to win the vacant Second Ward seat on the Winchester School Board in the Nov. 3 election.
She is running against Carmen Crawford, 66, a retired Washington Gas employee.
A graduate of Winchester’s Handley High School, Harris is a medical assistant for the Northwestern Community Services Board in Front Royal, which provides outpatient behavioral health services. She has two children enrolled in Winchester Public Schools — one attends Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School and the other is a student at Daniel Morgan Middle School. She also has a 4-year-old foster child.
In November, Winchester voters approved a referendum to make School Board members elected instead of appointed by City Council. Four of seven seats on the board will be up for election this fall.
Harris said two main tenets of her campaign are addressing elementary attendance zone issues in the Second Ward and adjusting school curriculum to require Black and Hispanic American history in order to graduate from Handley.
She explained that some children in the Second Ward are zoned to attend John Kerr Elementary School while others are zoned to attend Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. Some families in the Second Ward have told Harris that it would be easier for their children to attend VACDES over John Kerr, because it’s closer to their neighborhood.
“That was the main issue that I’ve been hearing,” Harris said.
In light of recent protests across the country regarding racism, Harris said it would be helpful for students to have a stronger background in Black history in America to better understand current events.
“I know because I’m African American, it would really open up people’s eyes if we can get [Black and Hispanic American history] in the schools,” she said.
As she looks to fill a seat on the board that has been vacant for several years, Harris said she hopes to be a voice for the community. She’s considering sending out a survey to gather people’s input in the Second Ward.
Harris is the current vice president of the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). She also is a Girl Scout leader.
“I’m running in this for the kids and not for myself,” she said.
