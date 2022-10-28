Name: Bryan Pearce-Gonzales
Running for: Ward 4 seat on the Winchester Public School board
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: I have served in this position for the last 5 years. Currently, I serve as the Vice Chair of the board, I am the board's representative on the Mountain Vista Governor's School board, and I have served the past two years as the board's Delegate to the Virginia School Board Association's Delegate Assembly. I am an educator myself, having taught in the Department of Languages and Cultural Studies at Shenandoah University since 2005, where I have served on dozens of committees over the years. I have most recently been appointed the Director of SU's First Year Seminar program.
Education: Doctorate (Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies)
Age: 44
Campaign platform: As an educator myself, I seek to make WPS the best that it can be for every student, teacher and staff member in the city of Winchester. I will continue working to empower all WPS students to achieve at the highest academic level possible. I will also be a voice for my fellow teachers whose incredible work ethic and dedication to their profession is often overlooked. I believe every student in our division has the ability to excel if given the opportunity, and I hope to continue the work I've done over the last five years to make those opportunities more and more apparent. I truly believe in the motto of WPS — Learning for all, whatever it takes!
