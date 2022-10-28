Name: MacArthur Wainwright Payne
Running For: Winchester School Board, Ward 4
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: IT Specialist and network Manager Du Pont; Psychiatric Physician Assistant at Central State (Mental Hospital); Board Member Northwestern Community Services; Parish Chaplain at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester (Effective August 27, 2022)
Education: Bachelor’s in Health Science – Physician Assistant – James Madison University
Age: 80
Campaign platform: Focus on academic achievement, support families and school staff, improve student mental health
