MacArthur Payne Bio Box photo

MacArthur Payne

Name: MacArthur Wainwright Payne

Running For: Winchester School Board, Ward 4

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: IT Specialist and network Manager Du Pont; Psychiatric Physician Assistant at Central State (Mental Hospital); Board Member Northwestern Community Services; Parish Chaplain at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester (Effective August 27, 2022)

Education: Bachelor’s in Health Science – Physician Assistant – James Madison University

Age: 80

Campaign platform: Focus on academic achievement, support families and school staff, improve student mental health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.