Name: Karen Ridings
Running for: Winchester School Board At-Large seat (write-in candidate)
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Winchester Public Schools Food Service Coordinator, WPS Elementary Teacher, Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Unit Coordinator/Agent, Currently retired
Education: Bachelor of Science from University of Connecticut, Master's Degree from Boston University
Age: 65
Campaign platform: Make every student count by fostering a supportive environment that promotes strong relationships between students, staff and families. Address race and gender bias, establish mentorship programs, and create fair and supportive disciplinary standards.
Campaign website: Questions? Contact me at ridingsforwps@yahoo.com
