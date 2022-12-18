WINCHESTER — Jill McDaniel, a bus driver for Winchester Public Schools, is one of two Virginia school employees nominated for a national education award.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera nominated McDaniel and Melissa Overstreet, a secretary at Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County, for the U.S. Department of Education's Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award.
The RISE Award was created by the U.S. Congress in 2019 to honor classified school employees — clerical, school nutrition, health, pupil transportation and custodial staff — who provide exemplary service to students and their communities.
"Support staff are often the unsung heroes of our school communities, and the RISE Award program provides recognition for all they do to support students, teachers and families," Balow said in a media release from the Virginia Department of Education. "These nominees personify the dedication, caring and service of thousands of school support staff across the commonwealth and the contributions they make every day to support teaching and learning."
According to a media release from Winchester Public Schools (WPS), McDaniel has logged more than 300,000 road miles during her 43 years as a city school bus driver, showing up to work each day with a smile on her face and ensuring that students reach their destinations on time.
"Jill has transported generations of WPS students during her time as a bus driver," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in the school system's release. "Students she developed relationships with many years ago have now grown up to have families of their own and she transports their children, too. This unique experience builds a very special type of community amongst Jill and the neighborhoods she serves."
The U.S. Department of Education will announce the national winner of the RISE Award this spring.
