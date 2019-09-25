WINCHESTER — To increase staff diversity, Winchester Public Schools officials say they’re attempting to develop better rapport with minority candidates.
Of the 45 educators hired for the 2019-20 school year, 12 of the 45, or 26%, are minorities including three black people and six Latinos. That’s according to documents School Board members were briefed on at Monday’s board meeting.
The school division had 716 full and part-time employees in the 2018-19 school year, including 394 teaches. Student enrollment was nearly 4,400, with 41% white, 37% Hispanic and 11% black.
However, of the 390 counselors, library/media specialists, social workers and teachers, 355, or 91%, are white. The division is attempting to have the racial composition of staff more closely resemble that of its students.
Doug Joyner, human resources director for the school division, told board members that minority hiring efforts include offering grants and scholarships, posting applications to a wider range of websites and establishing better relationships with historically black colleges and universities such as Hampton University, Howard University and Virginia State University. Joyner said Carl Rush — hired in July as the school division’s first equity specialist — is reaching out to people in Winchester to recruit candidates and introduce them to the community.
Joyner said Winchester is in the middle of the pack for minority hiring in its 14-school region. Region 4 includes neighboring Loudoun and Warren counties, and Joyner said Loudoun, which offers the highest starting salaries in the region, draws the most candidates. But Joyner said Winchester salaries are competitive, and the good quality of life the city offers helps draw applicants. New teacher pay starts at $41,400. It’s $45,630 for those with a master’s degree and $49,860 for new hires with a doctorate. Joyner said recruitment efforts involve a personal approach.
“What we try to do is get to know our candidates and give them a chance to get to know us,” he said. “When we do that, we tend to be more competitive.”
In other business, board members heard a presentation from Daniel Morgan Intermediary School staff and students about efforts to improve learning and staff morale and increase community and parental outreach. Efforts in August included a “goat yoga” session for teachers in Purcellville, an appreciation breakfast for custodial staff and a meeting with school bus drivers.
Community outreach included a booth with free books for children at the annual Family Day at Frederick Douglass Park. Parental outreach included a “free farmers night” where parents could leave or take produce.
The school also started “Good News Call of the Day” where parents are called by staff to let them know their student is doing well as opposed to delivering bad news. About 10 to 15 of the calls are made per week.
Four students discussed the five C’s learning initiative: collaboration, creativity, citizenship, communication and creative thinking. The effort involves students spending about 90 to 100 minutes per week extensively studying a subject they’re interested in.
Daniel Morgan Intermediate — a fifth- and sixth-grade school, which has an enrollment of approximately 655 — has also resumed daily recess.
“To see sixth graders loving recess is pretty phenomenal,” Principal Matthew Wygal said. “It’s absolutely fun to see the good times they’re having.”
Attending the meeting were board chairwoman Allyson Pate and board members Richard Bell, Michael Birchenough, Karen Anderson Holman, Marie Imoh, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, and Erica Truban. Absent were Elyus Wallace and Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
