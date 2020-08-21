WINCHESTER — As schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's a strange time to be a teacher, but maybe an even stranger time to be a teacher for the first time.
For Sara Fergus, a new math teacher at Handley High School, this school year will be the first time she has worked full-time as an instructor. The division will reopen Sept. 8 with two options: part-time in-person learning or 100% online.
"It's scary, but as a first-year teacher it's going to be scary no matter what," Fergus said.
Teaching is never easy, she said, but students need to learn and have some form of structure this year and that's what motivated her to take on the job.
Fergus was one of the new teachers and professional staff who attended an in-person orientation hosted by Winchester Public Schools on Thursday. As staff were welcomed into the division, administrators were also frank about the challenges of entering a new school system during a pandemic.
"We are so pleased that you have made it to us in spite of everything and all of the unusual circumstances in which we find ourselves," said Doug Joyner, the division's director of human resources.
For the 2020-21 academic year, the school system hired 49 new professional staff members, such as teachers, counselors and social workers, said Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales also welcomed new teachers to the division, on behalf of the board.
"I want to take a moment to acknowledge the weirdness of this year of this moment," he said. "It's not ideal, but teachers are my favorite professionals because of their resilience, because of their adaptability."
Time and time again society has asked teachers to step into various roles, and the pandemic has once again prompted another moment for teachers to step up and adapt for the benefit of students, Pearce-Gonzales said.
Van Heukelum also wanted to acknowledge the division's decision to reopen with in-person learning for students.
"This is a heavy weight," he said. "It's a terrible position for all of us to be put in."
Two-thirds of Winchester students in seventh through 12th grade rely on the division for breakfast and lunch.
"If we don't open school, two out of three of my kids are not in a home that's going to be structured the way a middle class home is — not going to have access to those resources to help them learn and grow, develop and mature," he said.
Van Heukelum said he's also concerned for children ages 5 to 7, who may not learn to read if schools are closed. It will become more difficult to teach them to read as they grow older, he said.
"For their entire life this pandemic will have a negative effect that they might not even know about, but it will affect their life prospects," he said.
On top of that, cases of child abuse in the Winchester area are much lower than normal, Van Heukelum said. He added that school personnel are the number one detectors of child abuse in homes.
But there is one silver lining to the pandemic, he said. Teachers will have more freedom to create meaningful and engaging learning opportunities without focusing as much on curriculum guidelines because the state has waived accreditation standards for the 2020-21 academic year. It's expected standardized tests will be waived at the federal level as well.
"I hope you share that mission and that hope," he said. "I'm giving you permission today to think differently, to think outside the box."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.