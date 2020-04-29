WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools is putting numerous improvement projects on the “back burner” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ed Smith, the school division’s operations director, told School Board members during an online board business meeting on Monday.
“It’s a conservative approach, but it’s the right thing to do at this time,” Smith said. “We will still make sure we are preparing comfortable, safe, functional classrooms.”
The delayed projects, representing $300,000 to $350,000, are:
A security assessment that would’ve been impossible to do with schools closed due to the pandemic.
The annual replacement of some videotape security cameras with digital cameras.
A shingle roof replacement at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
Annual digital classroom upgrades.
John Kerr Elementary School playground field upgrade.
Various landscaping and tree work.
Annual replacement of two to three school vehicles.
More cost trimming is expected.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the school division’s FY21 budget will need to be reduced once school officials have a better idea of how much less it will be receiving in city and state funding. The division had been expecting about $29 million from the state, a $1.7 million increase from FY20, but it now expects an increase of between $500,000 and $700,000, he said. More than $31 million is being sought from the city, about a $570,000 increase.
The pandemic is having a major impact on the economy, which means many school districts will be receiving less state and local funding in FY21 than previously estimated. According to Education Week, Virginia expects to lose a $1 billion in tax revenue this year and $1 billion next year.
Rick Miller, the school division’s finance director, said he will likely know the funding the school division will be receiving by the end of May or early June. “Once we know the city’s piece and the state’s piece, we will adjust our budget,” he said.
In March, the School Board approved a $93.1 million budget that includes a $60.8 general operating fund.
In other business:
Van Heukelum said between 2,400 and 2,600 meals are being distributed by the division since schools closed last month. They are distributed twice per week. He praised food service workers and bus drivers for delivering the meals and for teachers teaching classes online while trying to take care of their own children at home.
“It’s a new reality for many of us and our folks are handling it as well as they can,” he said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Smith said the $30,000 renovation of the Daniel Morgan Middle School football field should be completed by the end of next month. It includes grading and seeding of the field and a sprinkler system installation. “It was completely unsafe for football and lacrosse,” Smith said.
Board member Erica Truban said people have been trespassing on the field, which could damage the project. She suggested sending a letter to area residents asking people to stay off the field. Allyson Pate, board chairwoman, said police should increase patrols at the field as well as the football field at Handley High School.
Besides Van Heukelum, board members Richard Bell, Michael Birchenough, Marie Imoh, Allyson Pate, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace participated in the meeting. Karen Anderson Holman was absent.
