WINCHESTER — Fifty-four-year-old Deputy Jeph Embree of the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office jokingly said he might need a ride to work for the opening of the department’s time capsule in 2074, 54 years from now when he’s 108 years old.
The opening of the time capsule will mark the department’s 200th anniversary.
Established in 1874 to conduct various court duties, the city Sheriff’s Office was originally called the Office of the City Sergeant, according to a history of the department. City sheriffs were known as city sergeants until 1975. These days, in addition to providing security at the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St. and transporting prisoners to and from the courthouse, deputies in the office serve civil papers, provide security at Winchester School Board meetings and back up Winchester police when needed.
Embree said Sheriff Les Taylor asked him last July, when the department was marking its 145th anniversary, to create a time capsule for its bicentennial in 2074.
“I thought it would be a good time to celebrate the city sheriff’s history and all we stand for and how far we’ve come,” said the 50-year-old Taylor, who became the department’s 13th sheriff when he took office in 2014. “ I probably won’t be around when they open the time capsule, but when they do, I hope they learn a lot and remember their history and where they came from.”
Howard Shockey & Sons, a local construction company, donated the approximately three-foot tall and one-foot wide capsule, which is made of PVC pipe. Embree said he’s grateful for the donation. The cost of a stainless steel time capsule online is as much as $2,879.
The capsule, which will be sealed soon, will contain a variety of items, including historical documents about the Sheriff’s Office, an article from the The Winchester Star about the department’s SWAT team, a department uniform and a collar from the department’s bomb-sniffing dog Mila. It also will contain tools of the trade such as an expandable baton, the overdose antidote naloxone, pepper spray and a Taser.
Time capsules in the U.S. date back 225 years. The oldest known capsule was buried in 1795 in Boston by founding father Samuel Adams and American revolutionary Paul Revere, according to history.com. It was opened and resealed in 1855 and then reopened in 2015. The brass box, which had turned green over time, was about the size of a cigar box. Contents included a copper medal with George Washington’s name on it. The first planned American time capsule was sealed in Philadelphia in 1879 and included photos of President Ulysses S. Grant and photographs by Matthew Brady, best known for his Civil War photos.
Local time capsules in recent years include one placed in the foyer of John Kerr Elementary School in 2016 honoring the school’s opening earlier in the year on Meadow Branch Avenue. It’s set to be opened in 2041. The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber sealed a time capsule at the George Washington Hotel in 2017 that is scheduled to be opened in 2042.
The Sheriff’s Office capsule is currently in the courthouse basement.
Embree, a deputy since 2001, said the capsule will be placed on a stand rather than being buried to avoid possible water damage. It will be placed in a visible location that hasn’t been determined yet. “Until some other sheriff gets tired of it and it goes in the basement again,” he joked.
