WINCHESTER — The Winchester Sheriff's Office has met the 190 standards necessary for reaccreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
The office was reaccredited on March 25, according to a news release from Sheriff Les R. Taylor. Standards the agency was judged on included rules about the use of deadly force, ensuring deputies have proper equipment and ensuring evidence is stored correctly. The latter is key for maintaining proper chain-of-custody in trials.
The agency was judged by a team of three trained assessors who are police officers. The accreditation lasts four years. The first accreditation was done in 2016 and cost between $4,000 and $5,000. Taylor said in an interview that reaccreditation cost far less. He said the advantages of being accredited are improving efficiency and instilling public confidence.
"It opens your agency up to more grants and also shows the citizens that you serve that you are a professional agency," Taylor said Monday. "We're just happy to be accredited. We'd like to thank the city government and the citizens of Winchester for helping us."
The Sheriff's Office, which was established in 1874, has 14 full-time deputies including Taylor and five civilian staff, two of whom are full time. The agency has a $1.6 million annual budget.
Deputy's duties include courthouse security and security at Winchester Public Schools meetings, prisoner transportation, serving civil papers and backing up the Winchester Police Department. Taylor thanked Winchester police for providing dispatch communications for his deputies.
The commission is run by the Department of Criminal Justice Services. Its website said that by establishing best practices, accredited law enforcement agencies are better at fighting crime and communicating with the public. Dozens of agencies are accredited around Virginia including the Sheriff's offices in Clarke and Frederick counties and the Winchester Police Department. The Berryville Police Department is in the process of being accredited.
