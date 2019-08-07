WINCHESTER — Jerry Malone Jenkins died 52 years ago, but a national effort is underway to make sure the Winchester native is never forgotten.
Of the eight people from Winchester who died in the Vietnam War, Jenkins is the only one whose picture is not included in the Wall of Faces, an online tribute to the 58,315 United States military service personnel who lost their lives in the conflict.
The Wall of Faces is part of the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund‘s ongoing mission to recognize the sacrifices of Americans in the war that was fought from Nov. 1, 1955, to April 30, 1975. The organization’s goal is to display a photo of every person whose name is on its Vietnam Veterans Memorial, commonly referred to as The Wall.
Janna Hoehn, of Maui, Hawaii, was inspired to volunteer with the Wall of Faces project after visiting The Wall in Washington, D.C., eight years ago. Since 2011, she has collected the photos of more than 7,000 fallen service members from across the country.
On Monday, Hoehn said the Wall of Faces is still missing about 5,000 photos. One of those is Jenkins.
According to military records, Jenkins was drafted into the Army and had a rank of specialist four when he was attached to the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry, C Company.
He was killed on June 16, 1967 — just eight days after his 30th birthday, and three days after starting his tour of duty — in the Hua Nghia province of South Vietnam. Service records attributed his death to “hostile action, multiple fragmentation wounds.”
Hoehn said she has not be able to find a photo of Jenkins, and she hopes a member of his family or an old friend can help.
“Putting a face with a name changes the whole dynamic of The Wall,” she said. “It keeps our fallen heroes memories’ alive, and ... their stories and sacrifices will never be forgotten.”
Hoehn encourages anyone with a photo of Jenkins to email it and any accompanying information to her at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.
She also is interested in receiving higher-quality photos of three other Winchester men who died in the Vietnam War: Upton Finley Ashley, Loring William Carper Jr. and Donald Keith Powell.
All three are on the Wall of Faces, but their photos are grainy and appear to have been taken from high school yearbooks or obituaries.
Also on the Wall of Faces are Winchester’s four other Vietnam War fatalities: Lawrence Eugene Fletcher, Gregory Jackson Franklin, Charles Herbert Hodson Jr. and John Franklin Morrison Jr.
Hoehn said all of the remaining war casualties from the northern Shenandoah Valley are in the Wall of Faces.
They are Thomas Samuel Clem, Dallas Alan Driver and Harry James Yost, of Frederick County, and Ronald Lee Holtzman, Lewis Franklin Jenkins and Douglas Morris Woodward, of Clarke County.
For more information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and its Wall of Faces, visit vvmf.org.
