WINCHESTER — The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties is holding an art auction to support its mission of finding homes for displaced pets.
The nonprofit’s CHAIRity and PAWcasso Art Auction features one-of-a-kind, pet-inspired artworks that can be purchased through an online auction. The 39 items include specially painted chairs and framed paintings created by local animal lovers.
All of the artwork can be viewed in person at the SPCA’s adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Weekend viewings can be scheduled by calling 540-662-8616, or items can be perused online at any time via a link posted at winchesterspca.org/blog-2/events. All bids should be made at that same link.
Minimum bids range from $20 to $100, depending on the piece of art. As of Wednesday, bids had been received for 28 of the 39 items, with the highest offer being $225 for an antique Queen Anne chair and matching foot stool that have been re-upholstered with a bee motif.
There is currently a bidding war involving four framed portraits — “Baby Shark,” “Flowers in Her Hair,” “Kiss the Sky” and “Floating Kitties” — that were created by SPCA personnel using the paw prints of cats being housed at the shelter. As of Wednesday, high bids on those items ranged from $50 to $130.
Bidding ends at 6 p.m. Sept. 26, and all proceeds will benefit the local SPCA.
For more information, visit winchesterspca.org.
