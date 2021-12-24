WINCHESTER — Get your reading in at the Winchester SPCA and help a homeless pet feel a little less lonely.
Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane Tuesday to Friday from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. and participate in the shelter’s animal and reader enrichment program.
There are two reading stations set up in the adoption center. Grab a cushion on your way into the cat or dog room, place yourself in front of a kennel and make the shelter feel a little more like home. Programs like Paws & Pages have been proven to enhance reading skills for the reader and reduce kennel stress for the pets, says an SPCA news release.
Readers of all ages are welcome. Students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring your own book or read one provided.
Paws & Pages is made possible by a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Downloadable brochure for the full history of this local animal and reader enrichment program can be found at this link: https://winchesterspca.org/paws-pages/
