MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MASN, ESPN — Atlanta at Washington
10 p.m.
MASN2 — Baltimore at San Diego
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Day 6: From Peru
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 6: From Peru
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 6: From Peru
POKER
8 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, Las Vegas, Nev.
9 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, Las Vegas, Nev.
10 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, Las Vegas, Nev.
TENNIS
7 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Springfield at New York
